Volunteer knitters needed for purple baby hats

ABCNews.com(OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.) — Calling all knitters: The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) needs 5,000 purple baby hats by October.

Health officials are teaming up with the the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome to prevent Shaken Baby Syndrome. The CLICK campaign, as it’s called, refers to the “clicking” sound that knitters make with their needles.

According to the center, the No. 1 trigger for shaking a baby is frustration with crying, which the center refers to as the PURPLE period of crying.

Each letter of the word describes a different scenario that parents may be experiencing with their infant. For example, …read more