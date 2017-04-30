Volunteers surprise 9-year-old boy with brain tumor with new playhouse

Mandy Danforth(NEW YORK) — A 9-year-old boy whose right side of his body was left nearly paralyzed after surgery for a brain tumor was surprised with a new, custom-made playhouse in his backyard.

Blake Danforth, of Prairie Village, Kansas, saw the playhouse, which also includes a fire pit, for the first time after arriving home from school on Thursday.

“He could not believe it,” Blake’s mom, Mandy Danforth, told ABC News. “It took us everything we had to get him out of it last night. He wanted to sleep in it.”

It was Danforth's idea to build a playhouse for Blake, who wanted


