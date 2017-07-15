VP Mike Pence on healthcare: ‘We’re on the verge of a historic accomplishment’

ABC News(PROVIDENCE, R.I.) — Vice President Mike Pence spent his one year anniversary since being announced as President Trump’s running mate working to drum up support for their 2016 campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

This week at the bipartisan National Governors Association meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, Pence was met by skepticism from state leaders concerned about proposed cuts to Medicaid expansion.

On Saturday night, while speaking to a crowd of cheering young conservatives at the Maverick PAC conference in Washington, Pence said he’s confident the Senate will be able to move forward on the health care bill.

