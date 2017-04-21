“Wall” Flowers? Listen to new Roger Waters song “Smell the Roses”

Columbia RecordsOn the heels of unveiling full details about his upcoming studio effort, Is This the Life We Really Want?, Roger Waters has released the album’s first single, “Smell the Roses.” You can check out the track at Waters’ VEVO YouTube channel, and purchase it as a download at iTunes.

“Smell the Roses” finds the former Pink Floyd singer/bassist reflecting ominously on the issues facing the global community, including war, pollution and political corruption.

“Wake up, wake up and smell the roses,” Waters sings on the sinister chorus. “Close your eyes and pray …read more