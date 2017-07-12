Wanna Be Sellin’ Something: CD with nine unreleased Michael Jackson songs to be auctioned next week

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty ImagesA 12-track CD that belonged to Michael Jackson, featuring nine of his unreleased songs, will go up for sale next week at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction site.

The website has set $50,000 as the starting bid for the CD, and estimates that it will sell for between $60,000 and $80,000, although the sale’s organizers tell Rolling Stone that the recording could fetch as much as $1 million.

The CD — technically a CD-R disc with the word “Bible” written on it in pen …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462