Watch a video for Neil Young’s 1976 version of “Powderfinger” from his new archival album, “Hitchhiker”

Reprise RecordsNeil Young‘s acoustic archival studio album, Hitchhiker — recorded live in one evening in August 1976 at Indigo Studio in Malibu, California — hits stores today, September 8. In honor of the release, an official video for his performance of “Powderfinger” has premiered on Amazon.

The clip uses a series of animated paintings to bring to life the song, which tells the story of a young man who is shot and killed while trying to defend his rural home from a boat which is apparently …read more