Watch Bruce Springsteen join Bryan Adams for “Cuts Like a Knife” & “Badlands”

Karwai Tang/WireImageThe 2017 Invictus Games came to a close in Toronto Saturday night with a a superstar musical team-up.

Bruce Springsteen — who performed his own solo acoustic set during the closing ceremonies of the annual paralympic sporting event for wounded military veterans — joined fellow closing act Bryan Adams for a romp through Adams’ “Cuts Like a Knife” and his own “Badlands.” The mini-set was captured on video posted to YouTube.

The closing show, at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, also featured performances by Kelly Clarkson and Canadian rock legends Randy Bachman and Fred Turner …read more