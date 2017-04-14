Watch CBS special saluting The Bee Gees with Barry Gibb, Stevie Wonder & more stars on Sunday night

Monty Brinton/CBSIt was taped back in February, but this Sunday night, you’ll finally be able to watch the star-studded special Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of The Bee Gees. The program features a variety of music stars, including sole surviving Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, performing many of the legendary group’s biggest hits.

The special marks the 50th anniversary of The Bee Gees’ first hit, as well as the 40th anniversary of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which made them worldwide superstars. Executive producer Ken Ehrlich says the normally reclusive Barry agreed to the tribute because “he …read more