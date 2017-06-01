Watch Elton John perform new song with Jack White in clip from “The American Epic Sessions”

ABC/Randy Holmes; Courtesy of ©2017 Lo-­‐Max Records Ltd.Elton John performs with ex-White Stripes frontman Jack White in a new clip from the upcoming documentary The American Epic Sessions, which premieres Tuesday, June 6, on PBS.

The jam session leads to the creation of a brand-new song called “Two Fingers of Whiskey.” You can watch it all unfold now on the official PBS YouTube channel.

Sir Elton takes lead vocals and plays piano, while White provides guitar and backing vocals. “Two Fingers of Whiskey” is featured on the Music from The American Epic …read more