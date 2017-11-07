Watch mini documentary about the new Aretha Franklin orchestral album “A Brand New Me”

Rhino/Atlantic RecordsWith the new album A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra getting released this Friday, a short behind-the-scenes documentary looking at the making of the record has premiered at Rhino’s official YouTube channel. As previously reported, the album features reworked versions of some of the Queen of Soul’s classic songs pairing her original vocal performances with new orchestral accompaniment.

The six-minute video features new interviews with funk legend Nile Rodgers, A Brand New Me co-producers Don Reedman and Nick Patrick, and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s …read more