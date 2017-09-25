Watch Neil Young’s recent induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Matt Kincaid/Getty ImagesNeil Young was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Saturday at Toronto’s famous Massey Hall. You can watch the folk-rock legend’s acceptance speech now via CBC Music’s YouTube channel.

Young was presented the honor by his friend Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, who congratulated Neil “on a lifetime of rocking in the free world and writing great songs.”

Young began his speech by saying, “Merci beaucoups” — “Thank you very much,” in French — and then went on to whimsically discuss …read more


