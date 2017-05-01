Watch now: Get a peek at Lifetime biopic “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland”

Navi as Michael Jackson (Showtime International Ltd.)Lifetime’s Michael Jackson biopic will no doubt get people once again talking about the King of Pop.

In the first-look trailer for the upcoming film Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, we get a glimpse of the last few years of MJ’s life.

The movie, which will be told through the eyes of his bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, is based on the two men’s 2014 best-selling book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days. According to People, it will highlight Jackson’s role as a …read more