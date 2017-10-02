Watch Now: Pat Benatar dances through the wreckage in video for song from “Served Like a Girl” doc

We Are HearAn official video for the new Pat Benatar song “Dancing Through the Wreckage,” which is featured on the forthcoming soundtrack to the acclaimed documentary Served Like a Girl, has premiered on YouTube. The track was released Friday as a digital single, and also is available via major streaming services.

The inspirational visual features clips of Benatar singing the tune as various images are projected on a wall behind her. That’s interspersed with scenes from the film, which follows female military veterans as they compete in the Ms. …read more