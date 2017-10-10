Watch now: Teaser for “George Michael: Freedom” documentary released

Caroline True/Courtesy of SHOWTIMEA teaser has been released for George Michael: Freedom, a new documentary about the late singer, that will premiere on Showtime on October 21.

In the clip, various celebrities — including Elton John, Mary J. Blige and super-producer Mark Ronson — are seen commenting on Michael’s greatness.

“George was authentic,” Elton says. Mary J. adds, “You could hear pain, you can hear joy, you can hear everything in George Michael’s voice.” Stevie Wonder, James Corden and Naomi Campbell also appear in the film.

Interviews with Michael and archival performance footage round out the …read more


