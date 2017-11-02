Watch now: Trailer debuts for Barbra Streisand’s Netflix concert film, “Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!”

John Parra/WireImageGet ready to say, “Hello, Gorgeous!”

The trailer has debuted for Barbra Streisand‘s upcoming Netflix concert film, Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!

The film, which Barbra co-directed, features footage from her December 2016 Miami concert. She wows the sold-out crowd with Broadway standards, classic ballads and tales from her six-decade-spanning career.

The trailer also shows Barbra recording her 2016 album, ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, with movie stars including Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman and Melissa McCarthy.

Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! premieres on Netflix November 22.

