Watch now: U2 celebrates New York City in video for latest single, “You’re the Best Thing About Me”

Credit: Jonas AkerlundWe got a lyric video three weeks ago. Now, U2 takes a huge bite out of the Big Apple in the official video for the Irish rockers’ latest single, “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” which premiered Tuesday on the group’s VEVO YouTube channel.

The clip, which was directed by frequent U2 collaborator Jonas Akerlund, features footage of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. in a variety of New York City locales as they tour the metropolis by bus, car, ferry …read more


