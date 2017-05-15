Watch now: U2 plays “Mothers of the Disappeared” with Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons at Seattle show

Credit: Kevin MazurThe U.S. leg of U2‘s 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree tour kicked off Sunday night in Seattle, and Bono and the boys were joined by a few special guests during the show.

For their rendition of “Mothers of the Disappeared,” The Joshua Tree‘s closing track, the Irish rockers performed alongside Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder and Mumford & Sons, who opened the show. You can watch fan-recorded footage of the collaboration now on YouTube.

U2’s The Joshua Tree anniversary tour officially began last Friday in Vancouver. That show marked the first time U2 performed the …read more