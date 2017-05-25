Watch now: “Whitney: Can I Be Me” documentary trailer drops

The trailer for Nick Broomfield‘s unauthorized Whitney Houston documentary — titled Whitney: Can I Be Mehas finally arrived.

The visual begins with the late music icon saying in a vintage interview, “You know, [it] probably doesn’t matter anyway because they’re gonna remember me how they wanna remember me anyway,” setting the tone for the rest of the trailer.

More scenes follow of the singer during various moments of her extraordinary career — including a church performance and media interviews — while the promo …read more


