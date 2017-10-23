Watch official video for reworked version of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” with orchestral backing

Rhino/Atlantic RecordsWith the new album A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra set for a November 10 release, an official video for the reimagined version of the Queen of Soul’s classic “Respect” has debuted online at Rhino Records’ YouTube channel. The clip combines archival footage from the 1960s and ’70s of Aretha performing her trademark tune with new scenes of the orchestra recording its symphonic accompaniment at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

As previously reported, A Brand New Me pairs some of the seminal recordings that …read more


