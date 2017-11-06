Watch Paul McCartney join Little Steven at E Street Band guitarist’s London show on Saturday

Paul McCartney and Steven Van Zandt in 2012 (Christopher Polk/WireImage)Fans who came out to see E Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt‘s concert with his side group The Disciples of Soul this past Saturday in London were treated to a surprise appearance by arguably the world’s most famous rock star — Sir Paul McCartney!

At Van Zandt’s show, at the London club The Roundhouse, McCartney hit the stage with guitar in hand to perform a rousing version of the classic early Beatles hit “I Saw Her Standing There.” In introducing the Fab Four legend, Little Steven …read more


