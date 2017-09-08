Watch psychedelic new lyric video for The Rolling Stones’ 1967 hit “She’s a Rainbow”

ABKCOA new Rolling Stones lyric video, for the band’s 1967 psychedelic-pop gem “She’s a Rainbow,” premiered Friday on Jezebel.com, a website geared toward women. Reflecting the focus of the site, the animated clip celebrates the feminine gender through the ages, as it features paintings and photos of a variety of women from different cultures along with various colorful swirling images and backdrops.

The “She’s a Rainbow” video is the second clip created to accompany a song from The Stones’ 1967 Their Satanic Majesties Request album, which will be reissued as a deluxe 50th …read more


