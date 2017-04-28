Watch Steve Perry reunite — but not sing — with Journey this weekend on HBO

Kevin Kane/Courtesy of HBOThe HBO special featuring highlights from the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. One of the most memorable moments of the ceremony was the appearance of Steve Perry, former lead singer of honorees Journey, who spoke exclusively with ABC Radio before the ceremony.

Perry, who left Journey in the late ’90s, didn’t sing at the ceremony, but he did greet his former band mates warmly on stage and made a heartfelt speech, sharing fond memories of his time with the group and thinking …read more


