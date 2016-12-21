Watch Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande Sing with Cartoon Animals in “Faith” Video

Republic RecordsSince the animated movie Sing debuts in theaters today, it makes sense that the music video for “Faith,” Stevie Wonder‘s duet with young pop star Ariana Grande, off the movie’s soundtrack has debuted online.

The clip for their Golden Globe-nominated song features Wonder sitting at a grand piano on a darkened stage in a theater. Grande strolls down the street as sketches of the movie’s cartoon animals appear on the buildings alongside her. She eventually makes it to the theater and joins Stevie at the piano. The movie characters show up too, in …read more


