Watch Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and Other Stars Perform on ABC’s “Taking the Stage” Special, Airing Tonight

ABC/Fred WatkinsTaking the Stage: African American Music and Stories that Changed America, an all-star celebration of the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.



The two-hour special features performances by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Herbie Hancock, Mary J. Blige, Christina Aguilera and many other music stars. Legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who was one of the event’s executive producers, says tonight’s program will cover some of the greatest music contributions that African Americans have made throughout the years.



“It goes straight …read more