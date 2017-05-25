Watch Todd Rundgren and Daryl Hall perform their new duet…live from Daryl’s House

Courtesy of Todd RundgrenA video featuring Todd Rundgren and Daryl Hall performing their new collaborative duet, “Chance for Us,” has debuted at Cleopatra Records’ official YouTube channel.

The catchy synth-driven tune is among the many star-studded collaborations that appear on Rundgren’s latest studio album, White Knight, which was released earlier this month.

The clip was shot at Daryl’s House, the music venue that Hall owns in Pawling, New York. It features Rundgren and Hall joined by Cars keyboardist Greg Hawkes, sax player Bobby Strickland and several members of Todd’s touring band, …read more