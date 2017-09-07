Watch trailer for new Eric Clapton documentary, premiering this February on Showtime

Courtesy of ShowtimeThe new documentary Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars gets its world premiere on Friday, September 8, at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, and now comes word that the film’s TV debut will take place February 10, 2018, on Showtime.

The cable network has posted a trailer for the movie on its official YouTube channel. The two-minute video features a montage of archival clips and photos of Clapton that appear in the flick along with commentary from Eric and some of his musical associates.

