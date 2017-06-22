Watch video for charity single benefiting London fire victims, featuring Who members and other stars, now

Artists for GrenfellThe star-studded version of Simon and Garfunkel‘s classic “Bridge over Troubled Water” organized by Simon Cowell to raise funds for those affected by the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London last week was released Wednesday, and now you can watch the official video for the single on YouTube.

As previously reported, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are among the many artists that contributed to the track. Both rock legends appear in the clip — Daltrey is seen two minutes, 27 seconds into the video singing the line, “I …read more