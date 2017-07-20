Watch video for emotional new Roger Waters song, “Wait for Her”

Credit: Kate IzorRoger Waters has debuted an official video for “Wait for Her,” a melancholy new song from his recently released solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want? The clip, which was directed by the ex-Pink Floyd singer/bassist and his frequent collaborator Sean Evans, premiered at RollingStone.com and also was posted on Roger’s official VEVO YouTube channel.

The video features footage of Waters and his touring band performing in a studio, interspersed with scenes of a woman in a dressing room preparing for some kind of performance. That …read more