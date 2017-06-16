Watch video for new Chuck Berry song “Darlin’,” a duet with his daughter Ingrid

DualtoneThe second-ever official Chuck Berry video has premiered online. The clip is for the song “Darlin’,” a bluesy, piano-driven ballad from the late rock ‘n’ roll legend’s recently released final studio album, Chuck.

The track features Berry duetting with his daughter, Ingrid, and the song is a sentimental tribute to their relationship. The video incorporates a variety of previously unseen family photos, home movies and performance footage showing Chuck, his wife, and Ingrid at different ages. You can check out the clip at Berry’s official VEVO YouTube …read more


