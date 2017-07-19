Watch video of Mike Love’s new version of The Beach Boys’ “Do It Again” with Mark McGrath and John Stamos

Courtesy of Mike Love/BMG Rights ManagementOn July 4, founding Beach Boys singer Mike Love released a new version of his band’s 1968 hit “Do It Again” featuring guest vocals by Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGath and drums by actor and “honorary Beach Boy” John Stamos. Now, an official video for the tune has premiered at Billboard.com and also can be viewed at Love’s official YouTube channel.

The clip, which was directed by Stamos, features Love and McGrath lip-synching their vocal parts in front of a white screen, along with archival …read more