Watch Video of Roger Waters Working on New Album Now

Credit: Sean EvansFormer Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters is working on a new studio album, and he gave fans a little taste of what it sounds like in a brief video that he posted on his official Twitter feed. The 11-second clip shows Waters playing a bass part along to an apparently new track while sitting at a studio console.

The grooving instrumental segment is reminiscent of some of Pink Floyd’s classic 1970s work. Accompanying the video is a message that reads, simply, “yeah!”

In recent weeks, Waters has posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462