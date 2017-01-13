Watch Video of Roger Waters Working on New Album Now

Credit: Sean EvansFormer Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters is working on a new studio album, and he gave fans a little taste of what it sounds like in a brief video that he posted on his official Twitter feed. The 11-second clip shows Waters playing a bass part along to an apparently new track while sitting at a studio console.

The grooving instrumental segment is reminiscent of some of Pink Floyd’s classic 1970s work. Accompanying the video is a message that reads, simply, “yeah!”

In recent weeks, Waters has posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos …read more