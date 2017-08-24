Watchdog group accuses Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop of ‘deceptive’ marketing claims

MIke Windle/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Goop, the lifestyle brand founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is the subject of a complaint in California filed by a watchdog group that calls the company’s marketing claims “deceptive” and “unsubstantiated.”

“Goop, with this kind of deceptive marketing is targeting a very vulnerable population who are desperate to treat, cure, prevent certain ailments,” Bonnie Patten, the executive director of Truth in Advertising, Inc., told ABC News. “In exploiting this sort of health marketing, they’re really putting profits over people.”

“It’s absolutely unacceptable and a company like this should know better than to make these claims,” Patten continued.

