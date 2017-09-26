Ways to help relief efforts for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Puerto Rico is virtually without power or cell service after Hurricane Maria barreled through the island, leaving those searching for loved ones in a shroud of uncertainty.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island is facing an “unprecedented disaster” after the storm made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane last week.

While about 5 percent of electricity had been restored across the island by Monday night, generators remain the only source of power for more than 3 million American citizens.

The storm killed at least 16 and left the island littered with rubble from demolished homes and downed …read more


