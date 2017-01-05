“We Got Blessed”: Surviving Doors Members Celebrate “Day of The Doors” in Los Angeles

Brian Gove/Getty ImagesWednesday the city of Los Angeles marked the 50th anniversary of the release of The Doors‘ self-titled debut album with a ceremony in the band’s native Venice neighborhood proclaiming January 4, 2017, “The Day of The Doors.”

Surviving members guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore were in attendance together with family members of late singer Jim Morrison and late keyboard player Ray Manzarek, to hear L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin say the band had “put Venice on the map forever and transformed rock and roll around the world,” and present Krieger and Densmore with …read more