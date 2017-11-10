Welcome aboard: Patti LaBelle joins the cast of Lee Daniels’ “Star”

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaLee Daniels‘ musical drama series Star is gaining a megawatt singing star for future episodes. Patti LaBelle has signed on to appear on the show in multiple episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

LaBelle will portray Christine, the mother of Queen Latifah’s character, Carlotta Brown. In addition, pop/R&B singer Brandy is joining the show for a series of episodes in the role of Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie.

Brandy and Latifah starred together in the music video for Brandy’s “I Wanna Be Down (Remix)” in 1994, so their reunion on Star will …read more


