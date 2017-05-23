Welcome Back, My Friends! Third wave of Emerson, Lake & Palmer reissues to be released Friday

BMGThird installment of the Emerson, Lake & Palmer‘s ongoing reissue campaign that launched last year will arrive this Friday, May 26. Remastered versions of the prog-rock legends’ 1977 albums Works Volume 1 and Works Volume 2, as well as 1978’s Love Beach, will be released that day on CD, vinyl and digitally.

Works Volume 1, which originally was released as a two-LP set in March 1977. The album featured one full side dedicated to music created by each of the band’s members — singer/bassist/guitarist Greg Lake, keyboardist Keith Emerson and drummer Carl Palmer — plus …read more