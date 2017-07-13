Welcome Back to My Nightmare: New DVD to feature 1975 Alice Cooper TV special, 1976 concert film

Eagle Rock EntertainmentIn April 1975, Alice Cooper starred in an ABC television special called Alice Cooper: The Nightmare, which showcased every song from the shock rocker’s then-new concept album Welcome to My Nightmare. Now, the program will get its first-ever DVD release. Welcome to My Nightmare: Special Edition is due out September 8 and also features a 1976 concert film.

The Nightmare tells the story of a boy named Steven, played by Cooper, who takes a journey through a series of disturbing dreams. Veteran horror actor Vincent Price also appeared in the special, as The Spirit of the Nightmare.

The ABC …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462