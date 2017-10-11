Welcome back to the “Hotel California”: Eagles releasing expanded reissue of classic 1976 album

Rhino EntertainmentAre you ready to check back into the Hotel California? The Eagles are preparing 40th anniversary reissues of their career-defining album that will be released November 24.

A three-disc deluxe edition of the reissue includes a CD boasting a remastered version of the original album, a bonus CD featuring 10 unreleased performances from an October 1976 concert at The Los Angeles Forum, and a Blu-ray Audio disc containing three high-resolution mixes of Hotel California.

The deluxe collection comes packaged a hardbound book featuring rare photos from the time of the album’s …read more