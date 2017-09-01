Welcome home parade held for 7-year-old boy in remission

Tiffany Baker(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — There were yells and cheers during a boy’s homecoming last week as his community threw him a parade in celebration of being cancer-free.

Johnny Sawyer Dyer, known as Sawyer, returned home after fighting leukemia for eight months. After undergoing treatment and receiving a bone marrow transplant, Sawyer was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Aug. 22 with a parade.

“All we have is a genuine, sincere thank you,” dad Ron Dyer of Corryton, Tennessee, told ABC News. “At some point in time, he has made the comment that he wanted to be famous. When he saw …read more