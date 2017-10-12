What life is like now for formerly conjoined twin sisters after separation surgery

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Like many toddlers, Eva and Erika Sandoval spent their third birthday party playing with friends and family, laughing and eating cake — a Princess Sofia cake from the Disney TV series, “Sophia the First,” for Eva and a Woody from “Toy Story” cake for Erika.

The twin girls each had their own party outfits — Eva was dressed as Princess Sophia, Erika was dressed as Woody.

But for their parents, Aida and Art Sandoval, this was more than just their daughters’ birthday. It was a miracle.

This was the first birthday the twins, who were born conjoined and who