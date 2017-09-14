What parents should know about sleep apnea in children

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Medical experts are warning parents that if you hear your young son or daughter snoring, it could potentially be a sign that the child is suffering from sleep apnea.

“It should raise a flag,” Dr. Sydney Butts, an ear, nose and throat doctor in New York City told ABC News. “You should think about watching some other signs and symptoms that may kind of sound the alarm.”

“It’s not a problem restricted to adults,” Butts added of sleep apnea. “It’s actually one of the most common reasons why children need their tonsils …read more