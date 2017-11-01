What parents should know about the ‘constant pressure’ of social media for teens

ABC News(NEW YORK) — For some parents, understanding the pressure of social media can be difficult, and as a result, some teens may feel they cannot talk to their parents about cyberbullying, body image problems and other struggles they face in their day-to-day life.

“One of the hallmarks of adolescence is to make mistakes, part of adolescence is figuring out who you are,” Dr. Logan Levkoff, an expert in parent-child communications, told ABC News. “Sometimes you make choices that aren’t so great, but … those choices are an opportunity for growth.”

“The challenge with social media is that it doesn’t give a …read more