What sexual harassment is and what to do about it

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Over the past week or so, Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of women.

Among them: Former “Friday Night Lights” star Minka Kelly claimed that Weinstein asked her to be his girlfriend in exchange for “a lavish life,” while actress Ashley Judd alleged in The New York Times that Weinstein asked her for a massage. Cara Delevingne said in an Instagram post that Weinstein brought her to a hotel room, where he asked her to kiss another woman, and though she declined, she felt like she later landed a role …read more