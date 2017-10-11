What to eat, and what not to eat, for a good night’s sleep

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — How well you sleep can have a significant impact on your overall health, and not getting enough sleep has even been linked to overeating, according to ABC News’ senior medical contributor, Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Ashton appeared on Good Morning America to share why it is so important for adults to get seven to nine hours of sleep a night, saying that insufficient sleep impacts your hunger and fullness hormones.

When you’re not getting enough sleep, the levels of certain hormones that indicate fullness plummet, which signals to your brain to eat more food. As a result, sleep deprivation can …read more