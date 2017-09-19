What to know about at-home fertility tests

ABC News(NEW YORK) — While some women credit using at-home fertility testing kits with helping them start their families, one expert says the popular kits should not be viewed as replacements for seeing a doctor when struggling to conceive.

“I was 23 when I started to try having a baby,” Melissa Holmes, 30, a blogger and stay-at-home mom from Utah told ABC News. “We were young and in my fertile years, and so I assumed … it was going to happen right away.”

“We began actively trying, and we got pregnant the first month we tried, and had a miscarriage,” Holmes said. …read more