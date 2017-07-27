What to know about Bell’s palsy

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In a newly released interview with Vanity Fair, actress Angelina Jolie opens up about her struggle with Bell’s palsy, a rare and often mysterious neurological condition.

The Oscar-winning actress, who split from longtime husband Brad Pitt in late 2016, expressed concern that in caring for her six children post-divorce, she let her own health decline. Jolie reported turning to acupuncture for relief from Bell’s palsy and noted that she has since made a full recovery.

Here’s what you need to know about the rare neurological disease.

What is Bell’s palsy?

Bell’s palsy is a condition that leads to paralysis of the …read more