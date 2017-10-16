What to know about hepatitis A, as California outbreak triggers state of emergency

iStock/Thinkstock(SAN DIEGO) — As California finds itself in the grips of the largest person-to-person hepatitis A outbreak in more than two decades, health officials are taking emergency measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

On Friday, California Governor Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency in light of the outbreak that has killed at least 18 people, hospitalized 386 and infected at least 578 in the state as of this past weekend, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

“This outbreak is different than any other we have seen in the United States in the past decade,” said …read more