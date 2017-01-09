What to Know About Influenza Before Peak Flu Season

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Influenza activity is on the rise across the U.S., with 10 states already reporting high levels of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While getting the flu doesn’t usually inspire dread among the otherwise healthy, the virus can have serious consequences for the frail. Every year, millions of people will be sickened by the seasonal flu and thousands in the U.S. will die from it.

As flu season reaches its peak in the next few weeks to months, here are a few things to keep in mind about the virus.

When Does Flu Season …read more