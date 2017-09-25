What to know about the ‘clever gut diet’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The author of a new book argues that what you feed your gut, which he calls your “second brain,” can have an effect on your mood, your weight and your immune system.

“The ‘clever gut diet’ basically is what I describe as a Mediterranean-style diet,” Dr. Michael Mosley, author of “The Clever Gut Diet: How to Revolutionize Your Body From the Inside Out,” told ABC News.

His diet includes staples such as fruits and vegetables, as well as dark chocolate, turmeric and fermented foods.

“Fermented foods are absolutely packed with good bacteria,” Mosley said. “So every single teaspoon of …read more