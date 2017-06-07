What to know about the ketogenic diet

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The ketogenic diet, described as “Atkins on steroids” for its focus on foods high in fat and protein and low in carbohydrates, is growing in popularity but some nutritionists warn it may not live up to the hype.

The diet’s proponents say that it is the best way to lose weight without feeling hungry and that it increases energy levels. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Adriana Lima, and athletes from LeBron James to Tim Tebow have all reportedly followed some form of low carb diets.

“Absolutely this diet works,” New York-based registered dietitian nutritionist Maya Feller told ABC News. …read more